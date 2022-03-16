SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.94.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.27. 231,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,551. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.83. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

