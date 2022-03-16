St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,610

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.09) to GBX 1,765 ($22.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,718.75.

St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

