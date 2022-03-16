Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

