Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Standard Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total transaction of C$312,887.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,431,112.04.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

