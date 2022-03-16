Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

