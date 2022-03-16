State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.68.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

