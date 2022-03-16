State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

