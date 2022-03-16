State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

