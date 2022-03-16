State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,195 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after buying an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.