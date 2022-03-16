State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,055 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.