State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of HNI worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

