stETH (Lido) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.06602239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,379.53 or 0.99815406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.