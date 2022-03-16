Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.80 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.03 ($17.62). 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.81. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

