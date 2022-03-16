Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.80 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.03 ($17.62). 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.81. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.