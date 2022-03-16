Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Stewart Information Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Dividends

Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 9.78% 25.96% 12.97% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $3.31 billion 0.55 $323.22 million $11.89 5.65 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.67 $5.80 million ($0.15) -273.32

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment includes its parent holding company, centralized administrative services departments, and ancillary service operations. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

