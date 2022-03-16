Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $34.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $21.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 299,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.