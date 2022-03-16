Stifel Nicolaus Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

