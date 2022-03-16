Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,746. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

