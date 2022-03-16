Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials stock opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

