Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

