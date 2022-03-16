StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 52 week low of $136.03 and a 52 week high of $173.92.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

