StockNews.com Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 716,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,609,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

