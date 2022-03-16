StockNews.com Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Sell

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

