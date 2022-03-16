StockNews.com Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Sell

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of OBSV opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.