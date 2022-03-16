Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

