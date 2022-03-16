Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.