Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $461,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.