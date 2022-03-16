Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 381 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.21. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

