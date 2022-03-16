Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,027 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $82.83 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

