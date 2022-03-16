Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $253.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.22.

