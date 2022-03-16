Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $284.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.42. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 171,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.