Stuart James King Sells 116,000 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,369.40.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Stuart James King sold 88,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

CWC stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock has a market cap of C$99.27 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

