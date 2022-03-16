Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MSC opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

