Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SUBCY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

