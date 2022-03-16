Substratum (SUB) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $704,064.05 and approximately $247.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

