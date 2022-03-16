Summit X LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $103,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

