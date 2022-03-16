Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $83,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,172.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

