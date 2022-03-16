Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.