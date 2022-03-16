Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

SLGG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.