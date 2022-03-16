Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.6 days.

OTCMKTS SWPFF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Get Swire Properties alerts:

Swire Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.