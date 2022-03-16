Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.06 and its 200 day moving average is $597.49. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

