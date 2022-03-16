Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.19. 3,962,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day moving average of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

