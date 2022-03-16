Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $274,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 302,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,150. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

