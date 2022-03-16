Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $456,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

