Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 1,088,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,099,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

