Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 462 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,564. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

