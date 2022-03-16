Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,470. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.09. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

