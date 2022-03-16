Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

