Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYBX stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Synlogic by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.