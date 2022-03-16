Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SYBX stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
About Synlogic (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.