Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.47

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $300.34 million and $25.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00268386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,240,260 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

