T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 2,470.28% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

