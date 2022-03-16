TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €21.38 ($23.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($32.27).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.